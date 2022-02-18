The Best of the Burg – 2/18/22

#ICYMI: It’s National Wine Day so we put it to you – where’s your favorite place to sip some wine in our area?

Partnering for Good presented by Bank of the James featured Sydney Swartz with Alzheimer’s Association of Central and Western Virginia in honor of National Caregivers Day

Taste of the Burg: We were joined in studio by Rhonda and on the phone by Dave of Lynchburg’s own Texas Inn (“The T Room”) as they previewed their upcoming “Great Bowls of Fire” event! They even brought us some Cheesy Westerns to chow down on

In between we had some fun rocking out to awesome local bands and sharing some trivia about Caregiving Day, Drink Wine Day, and next week’s Chili Day!

The Best of the Burg is presented by Bank of the James – where community and banking come together for good. Online at www.bankofthejames.bank