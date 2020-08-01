The Best of the Burg – 2/25/22

#ICYMI: In this week’s edition of The Best of the Burg we talked Mardi Gras & Fat Tuesday, gave an update on local events including Texas Inn’s Great Bowls of Fire event

In our Partnering for Good Segment presented by Bank of the James we spoke with Jen Thomson with the Bedford Museum & Genealogical Library about her recent work in honoring a local African American educator from the World Word II era, Susie G. Gibson

For some Fun in the Burg we were joined by Danny Givens with Givens Books Little Dickens ahead of National Read Across America Day!

In between we shared some laughs and, as always, rocked out to some talented local bands!

The Best of the Burg is presented by Bank of the James – where community and banking come together for good. Online at www.bankofthejames.bank