The Best of the Burg – 3/24/22

#ICYMI: This week we talked about the #wlniproject, Medal of Honor Day, Cocktail Day, and theatre!

Andy Flint with LG Flint, Inc joined us to talk about the ongoing construction in the WLNI studio & business offices as well as their ongoing Blackwater Run project

Partnering for Good presented by Bank of the James featured Sgt. Steve Bozeman live from Monument Terrace as local veterans commemorated Medal of Honor Day during their weekly Support the Troops rally – he talked about the dog tags display honoring those who have fallen in the War on Terror

For News in the Burg we talked the upcoming WLNI Ladies Night/Date Night at Board & Brush in Forest as well as the best places in the Burg to get a cocktail or mixed drink in honor of National Cocktail Day

For Events in the Burg we spoke with Allison Daugherty with E.C. Glass Theatre about their “Mary Poppins Character Breakfast” at Depot Grille with all proceeds going to Theatre Boosters

The Best of the Burg is presented by Bank of the James – where community and banking come together for good. Online at www.bankofthejames.bank