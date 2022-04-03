The Best of the Burg – 3/4/22

It’s National Son’s Day! Between Mari and Rich they have 6 sons. We shared stories about our sons and heard some of yours too!

In our Partnering For Good Segment presented by the Bank of the James we caught up with Lynchburg Daily Bread about their upcoming Empty Bowls Event

For Business in the Burg we welcomed Veronica and Tim Bratton of Soundz Hearing CVA in honor of Hearing Awareness Week

All while rocking out to some amazing local bands!

