The Best of the Burg – 6/10/22

#ICYMI: Today’s program was packed with fun and laughs as we talked all things from fathers to creepy crawlies, to children, grills, and more!

It’s National Bed Bug Awareness Week so we thought what better way to celebrate than to invite Board-Certified Entomologist David Moore with Dodson Pest Control to the studio to talk to us about some of the creepy-crawlies we see in and around our homes

Our Partnering for Good Segment presented by Bank of the James featured Kelli Diaz with CASA of Central Virginia discussing what to expect when you become an advocate ahead of National Children’s Day

Leah Jones with Kubota of Lynchburg joined the program to talk about all the amazing gift ideas they have for Father’s Day (June 19th)!

In between we laughed, rocked out to songs by local bands, and gave some stuff away! Know a band you think we should feature? Let us know!

