The Best of the Burg – 6/16/22

#ICYMI: Another edition of The Best of the Burg is in the books! Today’s show featured special guest host Kenny Shelton!

Today we talked about the best picnic spots in the ‘Burg ahead of National Picnic Day on Saturday and Father’s Day!

Buck Walker with Thompson Brooks Insurance joined us in studio to give an overview of how their insurance process works when you do business with them and Father’s Day weekend because Buck has just a few kids!

Our Partnering for Good segment presented by Bank of the James featured the one-and-only Jimmy Davis sharing their upcoming events along with Jaclyn Blackford of Freedom 4/24 talking about education and prevention of human trafficking locally

Dr. Andy Tatom with Rehab Associates of Central Virginia joined the program in honor of Men’s Health Month to talk about men’s pelvic health and the benefits of physical therapy – oh and we got Kenny Shelton to dance for us!

In between we laughed, rocked out to songs by local bands, talked local ongoings and events, and gave some stuff away! Know a band you think we should feature? Let us know!

The Best of the Burg is presented by Bank of the James – where community and banking come together for good. Online at www.bankofthejames.bank