The Best of the Burg – 6/24/22

#ICYMI: Today on The Best of the Burg Rich, Ashley, and special guest-producer Drew had a lot of fun discussing and learning about the local food truck scene!

Our Partnering for Good segment presented by Bank of the James featured Mark Sheehan with Boys & Girls Club of Greater Lynchburg ahead of Boys & Girls Club Week!

We also welcomed Mark Creasy with Campbell Heating & Cooling to the studio to talk about the summer heat and National HVAC Tech Day

In between we laughed, rocked out to songs by local bands, talked local ongoings and events, and gave some stuff away! Know a band you think we should feature? Let us know!

