The Best of the Burg – 7/1/22

We looked at your “Pictures of the Burg” and talked 4th of July fireworks – all along side special guest host Kenny Shelton!

Our Partnering for Good segment presented by Bank of the James featured Mike Lewis with the Lynchburg Symphony Orchestra discussing their upcoming “Patriotic Pops” concert taking place July 9th at Thomas Jefferson’s Poplar Forest

For “Cruisin in the Burg”, we also took some time to catch up with Dave Provost with Lynchburg Mazda & The Mabry Auto Group about their many locations, new and used cars, the Milllion Mile Warranty, and more

In between we laughed, rocked out to songs by local bands, talked local ongoings and events, and gave some stuff away! Know a band you think we should feature? Let us know!

