The Best of the Burg – 7/15/22

#ICYMI: Today’s The Best of the Burg was filled with fun, hot dogs, and information!

David Moore with Moore’s Country Store and Shiv Patel with local Express Lane 76 stores joined the program to talk about 76’s acquisition of five Moore’s locations and how that means you can grab a Moore’s hot dog at more locations! They also talked about an upcoming event on National Hot Dog Day, Wednesday July 20th where they will be giving away gas cards! Oh, and we sampled some of those amazing Lynchburg-famous Moore’s Original Hot Dogs!

In Our Partnering for Good segment presented by Bank of the James we spoke with Chelsea Moran with Goodwill Industries in honor of “Give Something Away” Day

We were also joined by Keith and Mica with Jolly Pond Farm about being local hemp farmers and their new storefront on Rivermont Avenue!

In between we jammed to our local music, reminisced, laughed, made sure you are kept in the loop of what is going on in town, and gave away some prizes! Know a band you think we should feature? Let us know!

The Best of the Burg is presented by Bank of the James – where community and banking come together for good. Online at www.bankofthejames.bank