The Best of the Burg – 7/22/22

#ICYMI: Today on The Best of the Burg we munched on some sweet treats, talked about an important upcoming local fundraiser, rocked out to local music, and shared information about local on-goings!

We were joined in studio by Ashley Beasley with Sweet Indulgence Bakery! She shared some sweet treats with us and also joined us for “Partnering for Good” presented by Bank of the James because of an upcoming local fundraiser for BACA (Bikers Against Child Abuse) a non-profit group she holds close to her heart

Ben Crosswhite with Crosswhite Athletic Club joined us to preview all the new additions to the club and their Open House event happening this Saturday, July 23rd

The Best of the Burg is presented by Bank of the James – where community and banking come together for good. Online at www.bankofthejames.bank