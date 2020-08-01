The Best of the Burg – 7/29/22

#ICYMI: Today on The Best of the Burg we talked parks, bands, and WINE!

In our Partnering for Good segment presented by Bank of the James we were joined by Sgt. Brian Moore with the local chapter of the Military Order of the Purple Heart to talk about Purple Heart Day

For Taste of the Burg we invited Doug John with Apocalypse Cidery & Winery to the studio to talk about their Open House event happening next Saturday, August 6th – and, of course, we sampled some wine for you!

