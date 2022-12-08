The Best of the Burg – 8/12/22

#ICYMI: we had a SHRIMP-TASTIC time on The Best of the Burg today alongside special guest host Kenny Shelton!

We had the pleasure of being joined in studio by Jimmy Davis with Bank of the James – he introduced us to Libby Gatzke with the Arts Consortium. In this special Partnering for Good segment they talked about the James River Arts & Cultural District

Chris Howell with the Kiwanis Club of Lynchburg joined the program (along with SHRIMPY!) to talk all about the upcoming 7th Annual Shrimpfest taking place at Riverfront Park on the evening of August 20th – and how you can enter to win a FREE 7-day cruise through Connoisseur Travel at the event! And we learned the fate of Shrimpy is in Chris’ hands!

In between we talked local ongoings, discussed amazing local musicians, gave away stuff (as always!), and shared some laughs!

The Best of the Burg is presented by Bank of the James – where community and banking come together for good. Online at www.bankofthejames.bank