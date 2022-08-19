The Best of the Burg – 8/19/22

#ICYMI: Another successful Best of the Burg on WLNI! We talked going back to school, broadcasting & radio, and SHRIMP

In our Partnering for Good segment presented by Bank of the James we spoke with Kate Goodman with Rush Homes about breaking ground on Florida Terrace, a new development that will offer housing for area residents with disabilities

We also had the chance to catch up with Andre Whitehead with Whitehead Media Ventures ahead of National Radio about his 33 years in the broadcasting industry and how Lynchburg has changed throughout the years

In between we talked local ongoings, rocked out to songs from awesome local artists, gave away stuff (as always!), and shared some laughs!

