The Best of the Burg – 8/26/22

#ICYMI: In today’s edition of The Best of the Burg on WLNI we welcomed special guest host Dennis Carter! We talked wine, football, and dogs!

In our Partnering for Good segment presented by Bank of the James we were joined in studio by Mike Lewis with Forest Rotary Club about the upcoming Field of Honor 2022 where flags will wave once again along Graves Mill Road in honor of past and present heroes

The one-and-only Dennis Carter previewed the high school football season with us, along with the Legacy Wealth Management Hilltopper Game of the Week being broadcast on WLNI each week through the season!

We also caught up with Claire LeFew with the Lynchburg Humane Society about the newest batch of beagles they received from the Envigo facility and their adoption special going on this weekend!

In between we talked local ongoings, rocked out to songs from awesome local artists, gave away stuff (as always!), and shared some laughs!

