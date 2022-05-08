The Best of the Burg – 8/5/22

#ICYMI: We talked beer, giving to the community, local ongoings, and coffee in this week’s edition of The Best of the Burg!

We were joined in studio by none other than Shrimpy! Shrimpy and Mari shared information on Kiwanis Club of Lyhnchburg’s upcoming Shrimpfest on August 20th!

Tyler Herman with the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank joined the program for our Partnering for Good segment presented by Bank of the James to talk about their recent financial donations to help local pantries

For Taste of the Burg, Tommy Clark with Mission House Coffee talked all about their newest location in Cornerstone and their in-house roasted coffee!

And Doug John with Apocalypse Ale Works & ALL NEW Apocalypse Cidery & Winery to plug their Grand Opening happening Saturday, August 6th!

The Best of the Burg is presented by Bank of the James – where community and banking come together for good. Online at www.bankofthejames.bank