The Best of the Burg – 9/16/22

#ICYMI: From biscuits n’ gravy, to travel destinations, to LOTS of awesome music – we rocked it out on The Best of the Burg on WLNI this week!

In this week’s Partnering for Good segment presented by Bank of the James we were joined by Lisa Taylor along with Kris Shabestar with Meals on Wheels about their Wheels Up raffle event with LIVE drawings on The Best of the Burg on 9/30/22!

We also enjoyed the musical stylings of former Nashville recording artist & Virginia native John Sines Jr. while discussing his upcoming benefit concert at Cavalier Theatre on October 29th benefitting Rock Pike Baptist Church

In between we talked local ongoings, rocked out to songs from awesome local artists, gave away stuff (as always!), and shared some laughs!

