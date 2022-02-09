The Best of the Burg – 9/2/22

#ICYMI: Today we talked tailgating, pancakes, yoga, music, and more!

For our Partnering for Good segment presented by Bank of the James we were joined by Lynne Creasy with the Lynchburg Exchange Club about the return of the Pancake Jamboree in 2022!

Lee Rooney with Prana Yoga & Fitness joined the program to talk about the benefits of doing yoga and the classes they offer

In between we talked local ongoings, rocked out to songs from awesome local artists, gave away stuff (as always!), and shared some laughs!

The Best of the Burg is presented by Bank of the James – where community and banking come together for good. Online at www.bankofthejames.bank