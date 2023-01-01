The Best of the Burg – 01/26/2024

Mari and Anthony are back on this unusually warm Friday for another edition of The Best of the Burg!



They celebrate National Library Shelfie Day by talking about some of their favorite books they have ever read as well as their favorite area bookstores.



In the Partnering for Good segment brought to you by Bank of the James, Mari and Anthony are joined by Jimmy Davis from the segment and show sponsor as well as Tracey Langseth from Riverviews Artspace to talk about the Artists in Residence Program, why they started the program, the artists that they are featuring and being able to see them work, the First Friday event every month, and more.



Paul Whitten and his interns Ilia Reynolds and Brian Wheeler from Whitten Funeral Home join Mari and Anthony to talk about how they got into the funeral profession, are there difficulties in the job, writing obituaries, how long the training and education takes, and more.



They also learn about some fun events going on in and around the area over the weekend in the Happenin’ in the Burg segment.



The Best of the Burg is presented by Bank of the James – where community and banking come together for good! visit online at www.bankofthejames.bank