The Best of the Burg – July 28,2023

Mari and Anthony are back on this very hot Friday for another edition of The Best of the Burg!



They continue their Hot Fun in the Burg topic by talking about baseball including Little League and the Hillcats.



They are joined by Matthew and Phil from Maranatha Farms to talk about what they do, what the difference between their food and what you would find in a grocery store is, having a higher level of accountability with their food, owning their own slaughterhouse, benefits of buying local foods and eggs, their online ordering system, why grass feeding their animals is important, Non-GMO feed, and more.



In the Partnering for Good segment brought to you by Bank of the James, Mari and Anthony are joined by Mike Lewis to preview the upcoming 6th Annual Field of Honor sponsored by the Forest Rotary Club, how people can order their flags for the field, their opening ceremony, the Patriot Barbecue, 50th Anniversary of Operation Homecoming celebration, the 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony, the nightly playing of Taps, what the money raised will be going into, and more.



And of course, they found out about some amazing and fun events that are going on in the area over the weekend!



The Best of the Burg is presented by Bank of the James – where community and banking come together for good! visit online at www.bankofthejames.bank



