The Best of the Burg LIVE from East Coast Wings 3/18/22

Mari, Rich, and Ashley were LIVE from East Coast Wings for the first round of the NCAA tournament!

Mike Morrell with East Coast Wings joined the crew for Taste of the Burg to talk about their amazing selection of wings, special promotions going on throughout March Madness, as well as all the other offerings on their menu!

Partnering for Good featured Jimmy Davis and Andrew (of Whiskey Shakes Fame) with presenting sponsor Bank of the James. They talked about the things they are doing within our local area to bring community and banking together — and you KNOW Jimmy was stuffing his face again! Shawne Farmer from Interfaith Outreach joins as well to talk a little trash with the boys from Bank of the James!

Some listeners also had a hand in the fun as they gave their Final 4 Picks!

In between we rocked out to some AMAZING local bands while having a few laughs!

