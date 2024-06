Wes May, our trusty and entertaining Sportsline Historian, joins his signature segment with archives in hand to remember funny moments from our show and sports, including the first ever live airing of the July 4th hotdog eating contest and Phil Mickelson’s US Open choke, and Last Call wraps up the week with quotes and out-of-context sounds bites, including VT’s Mike Burnop, racing’s Doug Rice, and hosts RR and DC too!