Wes May, our entertaining Sportsline Historian, joins his signature Friday segment with archives in hands to run through historical and funny moments from the past, including the original 6 members of the King of All Jerks contest, Patriots QB Tom Brady deflating his balls, and wrestling’s Mr. Ass + Last Call features out-of-context audio from this past week of shows, including sound from UVA’s Tony Elliott, ACC’s Brett Friedlander, and hosts RR and DC too.