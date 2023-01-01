The HOME Show: 1/13/24

This week on The HOME Show we talked about all the wet weather and things you should be thinking about when it comes to your home when there is flooding

Your concierge realtor Heather Watson dropped by for an extended edition of “Consider It Sold” where she shared some “Real Estate Resolution” tips like what to do with your tax refunds. She also shared information on first-time homebuyers’ assistance, leaky basements, and the importance of decluttering before you sell

We also welcomed Kris Shabestar and Becky Tweedy with Meals on Wheels to the studio who discussed the growth of the company, serving all ages and income levels, the importance of relationships, and their need for more volunteers

And our friends at Piedmont Floor Show shared some more flooring tips in this week’s “Your Next Step”

