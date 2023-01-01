The HOME Show: 1/20/24

It’s been a coooold week in Central Virginia – so we talked about all the cozy things you can find in the Winter issue of HOME magazine on The HOME Show on WLNI

We also welcomed Dr. Jeff & Dr. Cindy Tanzar with Genesis Health Solutions to the studio who talked about how calories and insulin work, targeting inflammation to both lose weight and feel better, addressing toxins, and putting client results first

Chase Dewitt with Piedmont Floor Show dropped by for an extended edition of “Your Next Step” where he talked about the commercial side of flooring. He talked about the difference between commercial and residential flooring, customization, commercial kitchen flooring, the aesthetics, and getting started with the pros at Piedmont Floor Show

And, as always, we heard some awesome tips from your concierge realtor Heather Watson in this week’s “Consider It Sold”

The HOME Show is presented by Piedmont Floor Show – take YOUR next step with them. Find them online at www.PiedmontFloorShow.com or drop by their showroom on Timberlake Road