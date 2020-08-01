The HOME Show: 1/21/23

Hobbies! In this week’s The HOME Show on WLNI we focused on all the things you can be doing during the colder, quieter months of the year!

Michelline Hall and Kelli Johnson with Academy Center of the Arts dropped by the program to talk about the wide array of classes you can take at the center throughout the season and beyond

We also welcomed Ashby Perrow with Southern Landscape Group for an extended edition of ‘The Outdoor Scoop’. Ashby talked about ways you can be preparing your yard this time of year for warmer weather as well as about mulching in the spring