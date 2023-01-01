The HOME Show: 1/27/24

We’ve wrapped up the Winter issue of HOME Magazine on The HOME Show!

Winter is still in full swing so we spoke with Laura Borel of Francis Oil & Propane about what’s trending in fireplaces, as discussed in our article in the Holiday/Winter issue of HOME magazine. Laura talked about being a full service propane company, the pros and cons of wood and gas fireplaces, modern options for heating, outdoor products, and their coverage area

We also welcomed the Stump Doctor Mark Seamster who introduced his friend Garcia with Garcia’s Tree Service to the program. They talk about how right now is a great time of year for tree removal, how they prepare your property before removing trees or stumps, the importance of limbing your trees, and how they strive to help each other to help you

And as always, we heard from our great friends at Piedmont Floor Show with “Your Next Step” and your concierge realtor Heather Watson with “Consider It Sold”

