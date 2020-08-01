The HOME Show: 1/28/23

What do we want? Energy savings!

It’s that time of year – it’s cold AND rainy and your electric bill just went up. So we talked about ways you can make your home more energy efficient on this week’s The HOME Show on WLNI!

Teresa Hall with Appalachian Power Company joined the program to talk about the little things you can be doing in your home to keep your energy bill down, using your online account to track your usage, as well as a free service AEP offers called Home Energy Assessment

We also welcomed Ben Briscoe with Black Goose Chimney Sweep to the program to talk about why you should be thinking about getting your chimney checked out and cleaned this time of year along with some safety tips!