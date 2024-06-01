The HOME Show: 1/6/24

It’s a New Year on The HOME Show! HOME editor Donna Dunn, HOME publisher Trish Roth, Rich Roth and producer Ashley shared their words of the year along with some New Year’s resolutions

We also welcomed Stephen Vernon with Cenvar Roofing to the studio who talked about the history of Cenvar, educating homeowners, signs you should look at your roof, starting the process, going solar, and their seasonal special going on now through February 15th

Riverside Veterinary Hospital’s Jamin Chenault joined us to talk about getting your house ready for a new pet as discussed in the “Barkitecture” article in the Holiday/Winter issue of HOME magazine. He talked about steps to taking before adopting a pet, tips on chewing, potty & crate training, household dangers, and services Riverside offers

As always we heard from our experts with Piedmont Floor Show in “Your Next Step” along with your concierge realtor Heather Watson in “Consider It Sold”

The HOME Show is presented by Piedmont Floor Show – take YOUR next step with them. Find them online at www.PiedmontFloorShow.com or drop by their showroom on Timberlake Road