The HOME Show: 1/7/23

New Year, new HOME! In this very first edition of The HOME Show in 2023 we talked New Year’s resolutions!

Martha Dillard with Craig County gave us an education on the history of barn quilts, as also discussed in the article in the current edition of HOME magazine “Take a Tour of Barn Quilts” located here: https://www.cvhomemag.com/take-a-tour-of-barn-quilts-a-celebration-of-americana/

We also welcomed Allison Szuba with Capps Home Building Center to the program to talk about ways to improve and enjoy your home more in 2023!

Lastly, we shared this week’s Outdoor Scoop with Ashby Perrow of Southern Landscape Group about planning in January as well as our “Words of the Year”