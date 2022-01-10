The HOME Show: 10/1/22

Introducing: Editor of HOME Magazine Donna Dunn as the host of “The HOME Show” on WLNI! Each Saturday at 9 AM, along with Rich Roth, Donna will discuss all things HOME! The theme of this inaugural program is GREEN!

We welcomed the publisher of HOME Magazine, Trish Roth, who shared her vision for the program and the concept of bringing the magazine to life on the radio! We also introduced Producer Ashley and her new, exciting “Home is Where the Pets Are” segment!

In keeping with our GREEN theme, we were joined by WB Bass with Bass Sod Farm. WB talked about why this time of the year is the PERFECT time to install their certified Virginia’s Finest fescue sod!