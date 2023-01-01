The HOME Show: 10/14/23

Fall is in full swing on The HOME Show!

This Saturday we got some great tips from Nancy with Piedmont Floor Show in “Your Next Step” as well as your concierge realtor Heather Watson with “Consider It Sold”!

We welcomed Ash Gorman with Big Brothers Big Sisters to the studio to talk about their past fundraising success as well as future fundraising events

And HOME writer Becky Calvert dropped by to talk more in-depth about her article on the exterior of your home in the current issue of HOME magazine | Referenced article: https://www.cvhomemag.com/more-than-bricks-mortar/

The HOME Show is presented by Piedmont Floor Show – take YOUR next step with them. Find them online at www.PiedmontFloorShow.com or drop by their showroom on Timberlake Road