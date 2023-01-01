The HOME Show: 10/28/23

We had a TREAT of a program this Saturday on The HOME Show!

Jake Nuckols with DoorTek Garage Door Service dropped in to talk about the different styles and designs of garage doors and how they give you a great ROI as well as bringing better curb appeal for your home. He also shared some new things they have on the horizon…

Ashley Hilbish & Mady Greer with Curtains, Blinds & Bath shared all about going to market, what’s trending right now, their art hanging packages, and how they can help you decorate for the holidays!

As always we learned some more great tips from our friends at Piedmont Floor Show with “Your Next Step” and your concierge realtor Heather Watson with “Consider It Sold”

