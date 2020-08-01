The HOME Show: 10/29/22

It’s the SPOOOKY, SCARY edition of The HOME Show on WLNI in honor of Halloween! We discussed all things ghouls and goblins of the home! AND Halloween decorating, of course.

Snakes? Spiders? Petrified possums?? Laci Harvey and Jerry Glinski with Fortress Foundation Solutions joined us in studio to talk about the dangers of ignoring your crawl space, creepy things found in crawl spaces, damp basements and more. And they are hiring! Visit www.fortressfoundationsolutions.com to learn more

We also welcomed Dan Taylor with Kidd’s Restoration and Cleaning Services to the show to share some horror stories of his own. Fire! Water! Ice! MOLD?! Kidd’s has you covered in many spooky, scary situations.

Not least of all we wrapped up the show with a preview of the Winter/Holiday Issue of HOME magazine – It’s coming out this week so make sure to grab your copy OR visit www.cvhomemag.com!