The HOME Show: 10/7/23

This week on The HOME Show we welcomed Zach Jones with Kubota of Lynchburg as he joined us LIVE from their “Touch A Tractor” event!

Kelli Diaz with CASA of Central Virginia talked about recruitment, their “Fore The Kids” golf tournament benefitting CASA and Big Brothers Big Sisters, their upcoming CASA Superhero Run event, and other ways to get involved with their organization

We also welcomed Andy Flint and Brian Morris with triple-Platinum winner in this year’s Readers’ Favorites LG Flint who discussed many different ways you can improve the exterior of your home, wintertime projects, when to call a general contractor, as well as getting new windows through Piedmont Window Solutions

And as always your concierge realtor Heather Watson shared great tips in this week’s “Consider It Sold” and Nancy & Charles with Piedmont Floor Show talked about their showroom in “Your Next Step”

