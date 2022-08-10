The HOME Show: 10/8/22

This week’s program was all about Fall Fun! Decorating, firepits, and tailgating, oh my!

We introduced you to Sarah Nicholas, contributing writer to HOME Magazine, who discussed different tailgating recipes. It’s football season after all!

For more fall fun, and to satisfy Rich’s masculine need to talk about FIRE, we invited Ashby Perrow with Southern Landscape Group to the studio to talk about fire pits and other outdoor features they can help bring to life in your yard!

We wrapped up with a quick “Home is Where the Pets Are” and a look-ahead to next week’s “Showcase Home” edition of the program

Referenced articles in the fall issue of HOME Magazine:

Tailgating – https://www.cvhomemag.com/addictive-game-day-foods-youll-want-to-make-all-year-long/

Firepits -https://www.cvhomemag.com/cozy-up-to-the-outdoors-extend-the-season-with-a-custom-fire-feature/