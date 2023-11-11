The HOME Show: 11/11/23

We are into the Winter/Holiday issue of HOME magazine!

On this Veteran’s Day, we spoke with Dorsey Taylor of LinDor Arts about their upcoming art sale (Nov 20th – Dec 31st). He shared a brief history of how LinDor came to be and how they can help you pick out the perfect piece of art for your loved ones. They also do custom framing!

Your concierge realtor Heather Watson also dropped by for an extended edition of “Consider It Sold” and shared a market update with us. She also discussed Zestimates, updating your home vs. pricing them lower, and the pros and cons of downsizing.

We also heard from Bry and Nancy with Piedmont Floor Show in this week’s “Your Next Step” discussing trends in tiles.

