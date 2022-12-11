The HOME Show: 11/12/22

This week’s program was all about preparing for upcoming holidays festivities!

HOME editor Donna Dunn, HOME publisher Trish Roth, Rich Roth, and producer Ashley shared things they are doing to get ready for the holiday season

LuAnn Hunt with LuAnn Hunt Photography joined the studio to talk about setting up for the PERFECT family Christmas photos for your greeting cards this year! Most importantly: she talked about working with children in your photos

James Forehand with Coldwell Banker Forehand & Company expressed the importance of getting out and shopping local this holiday season, and what better place to do that than the Boonsboro Shopping Center?? And we have it on good authority that Santa and Mrs. Claus will be making an appearance for THREE Saturdays this season!

As always, feel free to share with us how you are prepping for the upcoming holidays!