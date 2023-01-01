The HOME Show: 11/18/23

It was a jam-packed HOME show this Saturday on WLNI!

We got an update from Chris Boswell with Mustaches 4 Kids about their 10th growing season where they are trying to raise $600K for more than 30 local children’s charities

Al Baughman with Baughman & Associates dropped by to talk all things homeowner’s insurance from having enough coverage to flood and earthquake insurance along with liability insurance

Dan Taylor with Kidd’s Restoration & Cleaning Services shared a few new entertaining stories with us about foxes & fires while giving us tips on cleaning your carpets and upholstery if you have pets

& as always, we heard great new tips and ideas from Bry & Nancy with Piedmont Floor Show’s “Your Next Step” and your concierge realtor Heather Watson’s “Consider It Sold”

