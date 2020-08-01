The HOME Show: 11/19/22

It’s the most wonderful time of the year! In this edition of the program we discussed some of the best things about the holiday season. And in case you were wondering, yes that involves both cookies and mustaches.

HOME publisher Trish Roth made ALL the cookies from the different recipes found in the Winter/Holiday issue of HOME magazine – so we put them to the test!

Lanny Duncan & Chris Boswell with Mustaches 4 Kids Lynchburg also joined the program to talk about growing creepy mustaches to benefit 30+ children’s charities in the Lynchburg area!

We also spoke with Sarah Nicholas, contributing writer for HOME, about her article “Be a Cookie Swap Hero” found here: https://www.cvhomemag.com/be-a-cookie-swap-hero-beyond-the-peanut-butter-blossom/

We want to hear from you: what is your favorite thing about this time of year?