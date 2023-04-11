The HOME Show: 11/4/23

The Holiday/Winter issue of HOME magazine is out! We talked about some of the goodies you’ll find inside when you grab your free copy then heard from your concierge realtor Heather Watson in this week’s “Consider It Sold”

Jeff & Billie with C&C Automotive in Concord dropped by to talk about prepping your vehicle for winter, used car inventory, payment plans and how they can help you (or your child) build up your credit

Piedmont Floor Show’s Nancy Fitzgerald and Bry Woodard dropped by for an extended edition of “Your Next Step” where they talked about looking ahead to 2024, what’s trending now, and helping you plan out your space

The HOME Show is presented by Piedmont Floor Show – take YOUR next step with them. Find them online at www.PiedmontFloorShow.com or drop by their showroom on Timberlake Road