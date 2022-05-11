The HOME Show: 11/5/22

The holiday/winter issue of HOME magazine is out! Check it out here: https://www.cvhomemag.com/current-issue/

We spent some time talking about holiday decorating: when is the best time to start decorating for the holidays?

HOME editor Donna Dunn and HOME publisher Trish Roth previewed all the different articles featured in the latest issue as well as some new items you can expect to see in HOME moving forward

We also caught up with Callan Dudley and Mark Maslow with Southern Landscape Group about their business and winter design! We also previewed their new weekly segment on The HOME Show: The Outdoor Scoop

And we have an active giveaway! Snap a picture of the winter/holiday issue you picked up (or had mailed to you!) and send it to us for your chance to win a $20 gift card to TapRoots!