The HOME Show: 12/10/22

Tchotchkes! Holiday collections! This week’s The HOME Show on WLNI featured discussions on our different holiday collections and how we display them each year. Let us know what your favorite holiday tchotchkes or collections are!

We had a chance to catch up with Laura Borel with Francis Oil on keeping your home cozy throughout the winter and all the services they offer!

Contributing writer for HOME Mitzi Bible also dropped by to encourage trying your hand at a new hobby this winter, as discussed in the Winter/Holiday Issue of HOME