The HOME Show: 12/16/23

It’s the last The HOME Show of 2023! This program we heard great tips, as always, from Ed & Bry with Piedmont Floor Show in “Your Next Step” along with some thoughts from your concierge realtor Heather Watson in “Consider It Sold”

Jerry Glinski & Laci Harvey with Fortress Foundation Solutions talked about signs you should call about your crawlspace or basement, the benefits of crawlspace encapsulation, and other services they offer. We even got Jerry to sing – YUP!

We also had a great time speaking with our Holiday/Winter showcase homeowner Erica Fore about her modern farmhouse. She discussed how they found the house, the many projects they’ve completed inside and out, their holiday drive-thru, and the significance of the number “4”

The HOME Show returns the air on Saturday January 6th, 2024 on WLNI – stay tuned. Merry Christmas, Happy Holidays, and Happy New Year to all!

