The HOME Show: 12/3/22

This week on The HOME Show we talked more about shopping locally throughout the holiday season and we asked you: what makes you feel at HOME for the holidays?

We debuted the very first “Outdoor Scoop” presented by Southern Landscape Group. Ashby Perrow talked all about winterizing your equipment and garden tools.

Ginny Griffith with AR Workshop in Wyndhurst stopped by to talk about all the amazing DIY projects you can participate in at their shop (even if you don’t think you have the skills!)

We were also joined by Andy Flint and Ron Blackwood with LG Flint General Contractors who talked all things building and remodeling as well as the progress they are making on the beautiful new development in the heart of Rivermont, Blackwater Run

Don’t forget to share your thoughts or pictures with us on what makes your house feels like HOME for the holidays for your chance to win a gift certificate from AR Workshop!