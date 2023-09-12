The HOME Show: 12/9/23

This week on The HOME Show we talked Christmas lights, decorating, and puppies!

We heard from Nancy & Bry about more trends in flooring in this week’s “Your Next Step” presented by Piedmont Floor Show

Craig & Mishelle Brosinki with Franklin Glass dropped by to talk more about what they do with glass including custom show enclosures and even handrails. They also talked about the importance of function and fashion working together in your space

Your concierge realtor Heather Watson dropped in for an extended edition of “Consider It Sold” where she gave us a housing market update, discussed seasonal wants, questions to ask your realtor, and why pricing is SO important

