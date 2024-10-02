The HOME Show: 2/10/24

Early Spring has sprung on The HOME Show!

We welcome your concierge realtor Heather Watson to the program for an extended edition of “Consider It Sold”. Heather shared her recent experience when five homes came under contract at once. She also talked about the pros and cons of off-market listings, the importance of appliances in the home, and shared some funny stories from the job

Moyanne Harding with Flutes Wine Shop dropped by to talk about bringing an elegant wine experience to Downtown Lynchburg. She discussed why she bought the shop, how being an interior designer ties into the atmosphere of the shop, the desire to bring education and music to patrons along with wines you may not find on store shelves

As always we heard from our friends at Piedmont Floor Show in this week’s “Your Next Step” where Chase Dewitt shared more about the commercial flooring side of the business

