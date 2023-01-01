The HOME Show: 2/17/24

Love is in the air on The HOME Show this week! We talked about Valentine’s Day and the Colors of the Year on WLNI

We also welcomed Dr. Cindy & Dr. Jeff Tanzar with Genesis Health Solutions back to the program to talk about the pros and cons of medicinal weight loss supplements versus taking a more natural approach. They shared how they focus on lifestyle changes while still helping you enjoy your diet and the journey. They also announced a special deal for WLNI listeners

Ed Roakes with Piedmont Floor Show dropped by for an extended edition of “Your Next Step” where we dove deeper into the topic of carpets! He talked about how popular carpets are, the different materials, new technology (if you have pets you will want to listen!), and the different reasons you may consider carpet in your home

We also heard from your concierge realtor Heather Watson with this week’s “Consider It Sold” where she discussed off-market listings

