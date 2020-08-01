The HOME Show: 2/18/23

This week’s theme on The HOME Show on WLNI was “Great Taste”! From easy, delicious meals to make at home to enjoying the orchestra and opera, we covered it all! Also, the nomination period for this year’s Reader’s Favorites is now open

Contributing writer for HOME (and our resident food guru) Sarah Nicholas joined the program to talk about the One-Pot Wonders featured in the Early Spring issue of HOME magazine

NON-PROFIT SPOTLIGHT: Mike Lewis with Lynchburg Symphony Orchestra dropped by to talk all about the Two for One event happening on April 1st where the symphony will team up with Opera on the James for the very first time. Tickets are on sale now: academycenter.org/event/twoforone/

And Ashby Perrow talked about caring for your perennials this time of year in The Outdoor Scoop presented by Southern Landscape Group

Don’t forget to nominate your favorite businesses during the nomination period for 2023 Reader’s Favorites: jamesrivermedia.secondstreetapp.com/2023-Ce…orites/