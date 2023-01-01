The HOME Show: 2/24/24

We are dreaming of sunnier weather on The HOME Show as we continue talking all things Early Spring!

Stephen Vernon with Cenvar Roofing & Solar dropped by to talk about the wave of the future: solar! He talked about the process of educating clients on solar, fees & utility usage, along with the benefits of going solar including warranties and tax incentives

James River Media’s Art Director Kira Rider joined the program to talk about DIY Bouquets as seen in the Early Spring issue of HOME magazine. She shared the process of shooting all the pictures for the article along with the video you can see on social media and how everything ties into James River Media Creative Services

We also heard from our great friends with Piedmont Floor Show in this week’s “Your Next Step” along with your concierge realtor Heather Watson in “Consider It Sold”