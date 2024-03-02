The HOME Show: 2/3/24

It’s still cold outside – but we are moving on to Early Spring on The HOME Show!

We previewed some of the new things you will find in the latest issue of HOME magazine and also heard great tips from our friends at Piedmont Floor Show with “Your Next Step” and your concierge realtor Heather Watson with “Consider It Sold”

Josh Mills with Mills Heating & Air Conditioning dropped by to talk about “breathing easier” this year while they celebrate 40 years of being in business locally. Josh talked about the background of the company and giving back to the community. He discussed why it’s important to keep the air ducts in your home clean. And he shared about their 40% off special in February (and ongoing “40” specials throughout the year)!

HOME writer Shelley Basinger also dropped by to talk about her article on winter sports. She talked about different winter sports you can partake in like skiing, tubing, snowboarding, and ice skating and how you don’t have to travel far to find them

The HOME Show is presented by Piedmont Floor Show – take YOUR next step with them. Find them online at www.PiedmontFloorShow.com or drop by their showroom on Timberlake Road